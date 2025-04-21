Uber: Get Ready For Record Pricing And Double-Digit Volume Growth
Summary
- Uber is set for a stellar Q1 2025, with pricing strength and robust volume growth.
- Needham Research data shows Uber's pricing hit all-time highs in Q1 2025. Meanwhile, MAPCs are expected at 165-170 million and total trips at 2.9 billion.
- Analysts forecast Q1 revenue at $11.5 billion (+14% YoY), with Mobility at $6.5 billion (+16% YoY) and Delivery at $3.7 billion (+16.1% YoY).
- At 13-14x 2027 free cash flow, Uber's stock is a steal for investors seeking durable double-digit growth and a leading global franchise.
