Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) missed consensus estimates for its Q1'25 earnings, but beat top line estimates. Despite the mixed earnings report and slow growth in the natural gas business, I believe Kinder Morgan is a solid long-term dividend play and the
Kinder Morgan: A Solid Dividend Play
Summary
- Kinder Morgan beat top line estimates in Q1'25, but missed on earnings.
- Despite underperforming rivals in terms of dividend growth, Kinder Morgan's natural gas focus and growing EBITDA make it a solid midstream investment.
- The midstream platform's FY 2025 guidance implies 4% Y/Y EBITDA growth. Kinder Morgan achieves 95% of its cash flow from contracts and fee arrangements, leading to a very safe dividend.
- Shares trade at 11.3X EBITDA, which gives shares about 6% upside potential to my fair value estimate of $28.70 per share.
- While Kinder Morgan's valuation remains stable, it has long-term dividend appeal amid market fluctuations.
