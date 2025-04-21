Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has reported a stagnant financial performance in recent quarters. While a weak luxury market weighs on the luxury winter outerwear company, Canada Goose’s brand also seems to be losing ground in the
Canada Goose: Performance Is Far From Investor Day Ambition
Summary
- Canada Goose's financial performance has been stagnant, compared to significantly more ambitious financial targets set in the FY2023 Investor Day.
- The brand has lost its market share in the luxury market. On top of that, consumer weakness in especially China has piled onto an already weak market environment for Canada Goose.
- The upcoming Q4 report will likely again show subdued revenue growth.
- GOOS stock is now cheap. While I estimate a fair value of $12.5 with an upside of 56%, I believe that Canada Goose needs to report better earnings before buying.
