Buy Amazon Stock Before It Explodes From Q1 Results

Summary

  • I maintain a "Buy" rating on Amazon, citing its strong operational momentum, especially in AWS, and a compelling entry point before Q1 2025 earnings.
  • Amazon's Q4 2024 showed impressive financials, with a 61% YoY surge in operating income and robust free cash flow, despite broader market jitters.
  • AWS's growth, driven by AI and custom silicon advancements, positions Amazon well for future expansion, justifying significant CapEx investments.
  • Despite US-China tariff concerns, Amazon's scale and cost mitigation strategies should buffer impacts, making the current stock price undervalued by up to 47%.
  • Amazon's competitive standing and operational scaling look exceptionally strong. Q1 results should catalyze AMZN to the upside, so I keep my "Buy" in place.
Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

My Thesis Update

I initiated my Seeking Alpha investment coverage of Amazon (AMZN) stock in March 2021 with a "Buy" rating, which I kept updating unchanged up to my most recent article published in late December

