In the first few weeks of trading this year, the AI rally had continued to build up fervent steam: until recently, when trade war terrors and recession fears have driven a deep gash in valuation multiples for the market’s most
SoundHound AI: A Near-Term Bottom May Be Approaching, But Watch For End Market Weakness (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- SoundHound's stock has plunged over 60% since January, prompting me to upgrade the stock to a neutral rating due to its substantial decline and ongoing growth.
- Positives include SoundHound's early leadership in voice-enabled AI, impressive blue-chip client roster, and a vast $140 billion market opportunity.
- Concerns include tariff threats in key end markets, a distracting shareholder lawsuit, and a still-premium valuation at 17.5x EV/FY25 revenue despite the recent crash.
- SoundHound's Q4 revenue doubled, beating expectations, but future growth is uncertain with back-end loaded demand and a possible slowdown in bookings from the restaurant and auto client segments.
