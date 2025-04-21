Boeing: China's Slap Isn't Enough To Ruin Likely Good Q1 Earnings Release

Summary

  • Boeing's stock is rated a "Buy" due to overcoming supply chain challenges, strong demand, and minimal impact from China's regulatory issues.
  • Despite a tough 2024, Boeing's Q1 FY2025 results are expected to be positive, with a projected recovery in free cash flow in 2H 2025.
  • Boeing's backlog should be largely unaffected by China, with only 2% of orders from Chinese customers, ensuring stability in future deliveries.
  • Goldman Sachs projects a fair value of $213/share for Boeing by FY2026. I see an upside potential of >24% from the current stock price.
  • Assuming BA is bottoming out, I expect a positive Q1 reaction to help close the stock's undervaluation gap in the coming quarters. "Buy" reaffirmed.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter

Intro & Thesis

My first and only article on The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stock came out in mid-November 2023 with a "Buy" rating, as I thought that the BA stock was "ready to take off" because of "overcoming supply chain challenges

