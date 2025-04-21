Onamba: A Japanese Net-Net Tariff Winner

Summary

  • Onamba Co. is undervalued, trading below its net asset value, and offers a 4.6% dividend yield with a strong balance sheet.
  • The company’s geographical diversification and ties to China provide advantages amid US-China tariff tensions, potentially boosting market share.
  • Management's "Progress 2026" plan targets ambitious growth, with potential EPS of ¥200 and a 6.8% dividend yield, despite economic uncertainties.
  • The ONMBF stock's undervaluation suggests a fair value per share of ¥1451, indicating significant upside potential and attractive shareholder value.

Temple Against Mt Fuji

EyeEm Mobile GmbH

1. Investment Thesis

Onamba Co. (OTCPK:ONMBF) is a Japanese company with 11 locations in Japan and 11 international locations in China (5), USA (1), Mexico (1), Vietnam (1), Thailand (1), Indonesia (1) and the Czech Republic (1). It manufactures wire and cables for machine internal, medical applications, solar power generation, and several

