MIND Technology: Best Of Breed Growth At A Good Price

Sean Daly
974 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • MIND Technology has been cut in half since late February, falling from $10.80 to $5.00.
  • Despite the recent market drawdown, MIND's strong product portfolio and market position in several marine technology sectors suggest a period of robust future growth.
  • The company has shown impressive financial performance, with four consecutive profitable quarters, and is finally "Growth at a Good Price."
  • With its tiny float, the ticker could move quickly on decent quarterly earnings slated April 22, particularly as its technical chart looks very oversold.

Submarine Navigating A Deep Sea Minefield

simonbradfield

MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) reports on April 22 and investors will be taking notice. Its last earnings call back in early December was impressive.

Comparative quarter revenues (yr-over-yr) jumped from $4.9 million to $12.1 million. Net income from continued operations went from a loss

This article was written by

Sean Daly
974 Followers
Sean Daly writes on ETFs, biotech and FINTECH solutions in the banking space.  He teaches international finance and financial risk management at Pace University and was a visiting lecturer at Princeton University from 2005 to 2009.  He was educated at Columbia University.  He has also written extensively on real estate and  economic development, exploring issues as diverse as Chinese urbanization, CMI multilateral currency swap arrangements, energy geopolitics, and Asia's sovereign wealth funds.    Global strategy and private equity background. Equity Approach: long/short, event-driven, with a focus on small cap biotech and the emerging markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MIND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MIND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MIND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MIND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News