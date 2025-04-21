huettenhoelscher

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) hits the brakes on hydrogen jet plans after reportedly spending over $1.7B. (00:48) Malaysia Airlines plans to buy Boeing (BA) jets dropped by China. (01:45) Nvidia (NVDA) CEO pushes for more power generation in Japan visit to meet AI's needs - report. (02:33)

We begin briefly with a non-economic breaking news story that you’ll hear about today. Pope Francis had died. The Vatican said he passed away at 7:35am Monday. He made a brief surprise appearance in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday. A few weeks back, he was discharged from hospital in Rome, battling a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs. Pope Francis was 88.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is putting the brakes on its zero-emission hydrogen-powered aircraft project.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that the company, which previously targeted to launch the aircraft by 2035, has spent more than $1.7B on the project.

However, technical challenges and slower adoption of the technology is causing them to change plans.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has since cut the project's budget by a quarter and reallocated staff, pushing its timeline by as much as a decade.

Project challenges include reconfiguring engines to run on a different fuel, storing hydrogen in liquid form at -423°F, and requiring a new supply chain for the fuel.

The company said delaying the project would give it more time to fine-tune the technology. "Our destination is not changing," said Bruno Fichefeux, its head of future programs. "To get there, we need to adjust to reality."

Malaysia Airlines' parent Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is in talks with Boeing (NYSE:BA) to potentially acquire new 737 MAX aircraft that may become available if Chinese airlines halt their deliveries amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has reportedly started returning some of its 737 MAX jets from China back to the U.S., Malaysian National News Agency Bernama reported.

Malaysia Aviation sees this as an opportunity to secure earlier-than-expected delivery.

However, competition for these slots is intense globally, as many airlines face long waiting times due to supply chain issues.

The group also has a leasing agreement for 25 737 MAX jets from Air Lease (AL), scheduled for delivery between 2023 and 2026.

On Monday, Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang met Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to request more electricity generation to meet the needs of AI, Bloomberg News reported.

Huang told reporters following the meeting that the two discussed how Japan is well positioned to develop AI, due to the Asian country's leadership in robotics and industrial manufacturing. However, the Nvidia chief also said that generating and creating intelligence will require energy, the report added.

"The country needs to build new infrastructure," said Huang. “Energy is essential for all industrial growth.”

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 2.9% at $62/barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.6% at $87,000. Gold is up 2% at $3,395.

The markets in London, Germany and France, Hong Kong and Australia are closed for Easter.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) -9% - Shares dropped after the company received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq for failing to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee is interviewed on CNBC.

10:00 am Leading Indicators

