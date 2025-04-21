Despite the major underperformance in recent years and quarters, there’s a potential for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to execute a proper turnaround. Thanks to the generative AI revolution, the demand for chips in the client and data center segments is
Intel: On The Verge Of A Massive Comeback
Summary
- Intel has significant growth opportunities due to the rising demand for AI chips and its strategic advantage in producing chips in its own foundries.
- Despite recent underperformance, Intel's potential collaborations with Nvidia and TSMC indicate a positive turnaround.
- Given the current price and potential upside driven by the AI revolution, I maintain a BUY rating for Intel.
