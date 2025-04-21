S&P 500 Investors Looking For Direction From Fed
Summary
- The S&P 500 lost almost 1.7% in the Good Friday holiday-shortened trading week. The index closed out the week at 5,282.70.
- Although Fed officials pushed back against building pressure to cut U.S. interest rates sooner rather than later, investors now expect them to deliver more rate cuts in the rest of 2025 than they did a week earlier.
- In terms of driving the S&P 500, the Fed's signal it won't cut rates until it meets near the end of the current quarter in June kept investors focused on 2025-Q2 in setting current-day stock prices.
- We also expect any changing expectations of what the Fed will do with interest rates will impact the S&P 500's trajectory.
