The macroeconomic backdrop for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is strengthening as domestic gas demand becomes more heavily in focus and as hyperscalers turn to the commodity to power their large-scale data centers. With the growing
EQT Corporation Takes Its Foot Off The Breaks And Readies For Higher Gas Prices
Summary
- I recommend EQT Corporation shares with a Strong Buy rating and a price target of $107/share due to the positive domestic gas demand outlook.
- EQT has a large opportunity to service the growing power demand in support of new data center capacity as an integrated gas producer and midstream operator.
- The acquisition of Equitrans has integrated midstream operations, capturing $200mm in annualized synergies and lowering operating costs.
- EQT ended FY24 with $202mm in cash and $9.3b in total debt for a leverage ratio of 2.45x net debt/aEBITDA, aiming to reduce net debt to $7b by eFY25.
