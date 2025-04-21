TSMC: Hard Pill To Swallow, AI Demand Is Moderating - Downgrading To Sell

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited aka TSMC Q1 2025 results and management commentary told us a lot more than the market realizes. We see red flags for 2H25 growth.
  • Intel's 3nm ramp is supporting Q2 upside, but that tailwind has a shelf life.
  • AI demand can't support substantial upside in 2H, as commentary on CoWos leads us to believe it is moderating.
  • There is also the risk that TSMC gets caught up even more in the U.S.-China trade war, with management warning about the inability to ensure export compliance this morning.
  • TSMC is still on our favorites list for long-term investors, but we don't think the near term will be kind to shareholders. Hence, we're downgrading TSM stock to sell.
A computer engineer or technician, working on a computer motherboard magnifying glass. Top down view.

Black Lollipop/E+ via Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited aka TSMC (NYSE:TSM) reported its Q1 2025 earnings results last Thursday. It is the third of the top semi players to report, after Micron Technology (

