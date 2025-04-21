TSMC (NYSE:TSM) has seen a number of negative news reports in the last few weeks. The recent earnings results were quite strong, with EPS and revenue beat. Recent tariffs have also hit TSMC stock hard despite
TSMC: Taiwan Concerns Are Overblown
Summary
- TSMC's fundamentals remain strong despite recent tariffs and geopolitical uncertainties, with a forward PE of less than 16 times for FY 2026.
- The company’s $100 billion U.S. investment could mitigate tariff impacts and strengthen its market position.
- TSMC's EPS and revenue growth are robust, with YoY EPS growth estimates of 28.8% for the current fiscal year and 17.66% for next year.
- Geopolitical tensions pose risks, but the probability of a Taiwan conflict remains low, making TSMC a lower-risk investment compared to peers like Nvidia and Tesla.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.