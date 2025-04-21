Argan Inc. (AGX) has run up by 150% in the last one year. Great returns on a stable dividend yield for investors who have been able to ride this rally. New investments after such an explosion
Argan: Stellar Run, Stretched Valuation - A Hold For Now
Summary
- Argan Inc. has surged 150% in the past year, but new investments should be cautious due to lofty valuations and potential multiple contractions.
- The forward EV/EBITDA ratio is 14, nearly double its 5-year average, indicating high expectations that may be difficult for an EPC firm to meet.
- AGX's backlog has grown impressively to $1.4 billion, supporting future revenue and EBITDA growth, but competition and economic risks remain.
- I rate AGX as a "Hold" due to stretched valuations; existing investors may consider partial profit-taking, while new investments should wait.
