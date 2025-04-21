Heightened market volatility in recent weeks has led to some unique buying opportunities for income investors with a long-term horizon. Although we may not have yet found a bottom in the stock market due to ongoing
SCD: This Hybrid Tech/Energy CEF Raised The Distribution, Now Has A Big Discount
Summary
- Heightened market volatility presents unique buying opportunities for income investors, particularly in the technology and energy sectors, which show signs of bottoming as Q1 earnings season approaches.
- LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc offers a 10% yield, trades at a discount to NAV, and recently increased its monthly distribution, making the SCD CEF an attractive buy.
- Despite recent market declines, SCD's long-term outlook remains positive due to its high-quality holdings, strong fundamentals, and potential for total return and dividend growth.
- The fund's shift towards the energy sector and MLPs, amid market volatility, positions it well for long-term gains, reinforcing my buy rating on SCD.
