ASML: Trump Tariff War Boom

Summary

  • ASML Holding N.V.'s recent share price decline presents a compelling entry point due to its technology leadership, strong AI-driven demand, and proactive de-risking from China.
  • Despite lower-than-expected Q1 net bookings, ASML's impressive earnings and revenue growth highlight its resilience and potential for long-term gains.
  • The ongoing U.S.-China trade war is driving global semiconductor supply chain regionalization, benefiting ASML through increased demand for its lithography tools.
  • ASML's current valuation offers a favorable risk/reward ratio, trading below historical norms with strong secular growth drivers, making it a strong buy.

President Trump Meets With El Salvador President Nayib Bukele At The White House

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Co-Authored by Noah Cox and Brock Heilig.

Investment Thesis

Shares of key photolithography machine maker ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), a Dutch company that makes advanced lithography equipment for etching small circuits onto semiconductors, have

