Medical Properties Trust: The Case For A Turnaround (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Portfolio rent coverage metrics are improving and may continue to do so, aided by Medicaid budget cuts which may lead to more funding for acute care hospitals, benefiting MPW's portfolio.
- MPW is rebuilding via new hospital tenant additions that have good financial standing. This can lead to a recovery in revenues along with improved cash conversion that is already happening.
- MPW stock's valuations are attractively placed at a deep discount, both vs its comps and vs its own historical trading multiples.
- Relative technicals vs the S&P 500 suggest a reversal in the works, but the current levels carry some risk for buys.
- High fixed debt proportions are a headwind risk in a higher-for-longer rates environment, particularly given MPW's high leverage levels.
