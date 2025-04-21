Medical Properties Trust: The Case For A Turnaround (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Portfolio rent coverage metrics are improving and may continue to do so, aided by Medicaid budget cuts which may lead to more funding for acute care hospitals, benefiting MPW's portfolio.
  • MPW is rebuilding via new hospital tenant additions that have good financial standing. This can lead to a recovery in revenues along with improved cash conversion that is already happening.
  • MPW stock's valuations are attractively placed at a deep discount, both vs its comps and vs its own historical trading multiples.
  • Relative technicals vs the S&P 500 suggest a reversal in the works, but the current levels carry some risk for buys.
  • High fixed debt proportions are a headwind risk in a higher-for-longer rates environment, particularly given MPW's high leverage levels.
Performance Assessment

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) (IVV) (VOO) since my last update on the stock from January:

I have missed out on this upside, but I think there is still plenty of time to

