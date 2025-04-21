Alphabet Earnings Outlook: Considering Bull Spreads For Quick And Aggressive Rebound

Summary

  • Alphabet's Q1 2025 outlook is strong, driven by a resilient ad market, explosive cloud growth, and increasing Gemini adoption, aligning with Guggenheim’s 8% ad revenue growth forecast.
  • Google Cloud is expected to maintain 25-30% YoY growth with $12.3 billion revenue and $2 billion EBIT, bolstered by AI innovations and strategic acquisitions.
  • At less than 20x FCF, GOOG shares are undervalued, presenting a "Buy" opportunity; a solid Q1 could trigger a sharp rebound, supported by a 5%/15% OTM bull call spread strategy.
  • Despite potential Q2 ad budget contraction due to tariff concerns, YoY growth remains likely, reinforcing Alphabet's structural potential and attractive valuation.
As Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) approaches its Q1 2025 earnings event, a resilient advertising market, explosive cloud growth, and accelerating Gemini adoption set the stage for a strong report, in my view. My discussions with digital marketers and insights from industry data underscore

