Alphabet Earnings Outlook: Considering Bull Spreads For Quick And Aggressive Rebound
Summary
- Alphabet's Q1 2025 outlook is strong, driven by a resilient ad market, explosive cloud growth, and increasing Gemini adoption, aligning with Guggenheim’s 8% ad revenue growth forecast.
- Google Cloud is expected to maintain 25-30% YoY growth with $12.3 billion revenue and $2 billion EBIT, bolstered by AI innovations and strategic acquisitions.
- At less than 20x FCF, GOOG shares are undervalued, presenting a "Buy" opportunity; a solid Q1 could trigger a sharp rebound, supported by a 5%/15% OTM bull call spread strategy.
- Despite potential Q2 ad budget contraction due to tariff concerns, YoY growth remains likely, reinforcing Alphabet's structural potential and attractive valuation.
