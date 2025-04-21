Financial markets are always pricing in uncertainty and risk, but the task has become dramatically more challenging in recent weeks after the US upended its longstanding trade policy. A repeat performance sentiment-roiling activity appears in store for the days
Markets Face Another Week Of Extreme Policy Uncertainty
Summary
- Second-order effects from the sharp change in US trade policy is another front that will influence markets.
- The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield is probably the crucial market indicator to watch in the days ahead.
- Adding another dimension of risk to an already high-risk environment: President Trump’s comments last week that suggest he may try to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.