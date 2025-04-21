Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS ) is a visual discovery platform where people go to find ideas and inspiration, whether it’s for home decor, fashion, food, or travel. Unlike other social apps focused on likes and followers, Pinterest is more about planning and searching.

Noor Darwish was formerly a management consultant at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he worked on real estate strategy for multi-billion dollar real estate portfolios, among other things. He holds a B.S. in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University. Noor covers and invests in companies trading at substantial discounts to their net asset value or liquidation value. He also invests in crypto-related equities. He rotated his portfolio fully into crypto as of February 2023, when he invested in GDLC at $6 a share and sold at $21, resulting in a portfolio gain of 250%, outperforming both Bitcoin and the broader market. He then now rotated his portfolio into other Grayscale private placements which we sold in January for an 80% gain in 6 months.Noor also recently moved to Puerto Rico to take advantage of its 0% capital gains tax rate on equities and cryptocurrencies as part of the Act 60 program, in anticipation of capital gains on his GDLC position. As such, the 250% gain and all subsequent gains will be entirely untaxed. He encourages the Seeking Alpha audience expecting significant capital gains in the coming years to speak with tax professionals to see if the program makes sense for you. Noor also runs OverApply, a job application service that allows you to outsource your job search to human virtual assistants that manually apply to 1,000+ jobs a month for you. His company has, on behalf of its clients, applied to 300,000+ jobs resulting in 4,000+ interviews and 500+ job offers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.