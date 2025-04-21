The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first fiscal quarter on Thursday and recorded record revenues amid strong activity in the stock market for retail and institutional investors. Charles Schwab achieved more than $2.0B in quarterly profits, on
Charles Schwab Q1: 3 Reasons To Buy This Brokerage Powerhouse
Summary
- Charles Schwab reported over $2.0B in quarterly profits in Q1'25, with a net profit margin exceeding 40%, driven by strong market activity.
- The firm attracted $137.7B in core net new assets in Q1, showing a 20% increase quarter-over-quarter, bolstering future earnings growth.
- Charles Schwab is growing its business and demonstrating a strong ability to consistently grow its asset base.
- Charles Schwab's valuation is attractive, trading at a P/E ratio of 15.1x, below its 3-year average, with an expected EPS growth of 24%.
- The brokerage's robust profitability and stock buyback potential, alongside low earnings risks, make it a strong buy despite market volatility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.