Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 21, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Kelly Gage - Director, IR
Curt Farmer - President, Chairman & CEO
Jim Herzog - CFO
Peter Sefzik - Chief Banking Officer
Melinda Chausse - Senior EVP, Chief Credit Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets
Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler
Ken Usdin - Autonomous Research
Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
Bernard Von Gizycki - Deutsche Bank
John Pancari - Evercore ISI
Chris McGratty - KBW
Anthony Elian - JPMorgan Chase
Brian Foran - Truist
Ben Gerlinger - Citi
Terry McEvoy - Stephens
Nick Holowko - UBS
Bill Carcache - Wolfe Research
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Comerica First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Kelly Gage, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Kelly Gage
Thanks, Donna. Good morning, and welcome to Comerica's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Participating on this call will be our President, Chairman and CEO, Curt Farmer; Chief Financial Officer, Jim Herzog; Chief Credit Officer, Melinda Chausse; and Chief Banking Officer, Peter Sefzik. During this presentation, we will be referring to slides, which provide additional details. The presentation slides and our press release are available on SEC's website, as well as in the Investor Relations section of our website, comerica.com.
The presentation and this conference call contain forward-looking statements. And in that regard, you should be mindful of the risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any
