Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) essentially focuses on data protection and cybersecurity. Their use cases usually revolve around hybrid and multi-cloud environments. From what I can tell, their business is highly competitive, as its competitors are tech giants like IBM (
Hold On Commvault Systems As Its Rich Valuation Offsets Secular Tailwinds
Summary
- CVLT basically delivers enterprise data protection across hybrid and multi‑cloud environments.
- For example, its Metallic BaaS suite and “Commvault Cloud” unify backup, cyber‑resilience, and AI‑driven recovery.
- Its latest quarter showed again promising revenue growth, with an ongoing revenue mix shift toward subscriptions.
- They’ve also managed to increase their market share slightly since 2019, which I think shows they’ve got a solid value add in this sector.
- Unfortunately, I believe CVLT’s strong subscription and revenue growth is offset by its expensive valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.