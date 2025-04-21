Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Teresa Yeh as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has a strong position in the robotic surgery market. With no debt and a steady stream of income from tools used in its procedures, the company operates from a place of financial strength. Hospitals are continuing adopting its systems, and the consistent using its equipment keeping revenue flowing and operations steady.

Even so, a lot of that momentum may already be reflected in the stock price. While the company’s future still looks promising, the current price leaves little room for realistic gains, and therefore I assign a Sell rating on this stock. First of all, ISRG is trading at a higher multiple than others in the space, and the growing competition, especially overseas adds an extra layer of uncertainty. Even with high expectations, there’s little room for error — any small misstep could put pressure on the share price.

Company Overview

The operating room now sees the da Vinci Surgical System from Intuitive Surgical, which is changing how surgeries are performed. This medical device functions as a high end instrument assisting surgeons by using small openings together with extremely accurate instruments to work on complex procedures. The newly developed robotic arms surpass human capabilities by having flexible movement functions that help minimize surgical trauma. This system features an HD camera which provides surgeons with a clear 3D visual inside the body, almost like using a GPS for anatomy.

Why does this matter?

The da Vinci is not just flashy technology. It is making actual differences