While I am still a shareholder of the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD), I don't own nearly as much as I once did.
QYLD: The 14% Yield Won't Be Enough If The Market Doesn't Rebound Before May
Summary
- QYLD's single-leg covered call strategy has led to significant underperformance compared to the Nasdaq 100, limiting its potential for capital appreciation.
- Despite a high yield, QYLD's strategy has resulted in a decade of lost growth, making it less appealing compared to other ETFs with multi-leg strategies.
- Market volatility and trade uncertainties pose significant risks to QYLD, potentially keeping its share price depressed for an extended period.
- While QYLD delivers consistent income, the opportunity cost is high, and other ETFs offer better prospects for both income and capital appreciation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QYLD, JEPQ, QQQI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.