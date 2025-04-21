If Powell Won't Play Ball, Maybe Bessent Will

  • Jerome Powell expressed concerns over tariffs and inflation, indicating no "Fed put" for the market, maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates.
  • Scott Bessent has been more bullish, highlighting progress on tax cuts and deregulation.
  • Bessent suggests unconventional measures like Treasury buybacks and the Discount window, providing a bullish outlook despite current market sentiment.
  • I believe the market is overly bearish. Positive catalysts like lower inflation, rate cuts and tax cuts make now a good time to buy stocks.
USA, California, San Bernardino, baseball player making leaping catch at wall

Donald Miralle/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have recently laid out their views and thoughts during TV interviews.

A lot of investors paid close attention to Powell’s latest remarks, where he expressed concerns over the economy

