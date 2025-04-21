Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 21, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chang Park - Director, Investor Relations

Peter Ho - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Brad Shairson - Chief Risk Officer

Dean Shigemura - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Polk - President & Chief Banking Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jared Shaw - Barclays

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Kelly Motta - KBW

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Chang Park. Please go ahead.

Chang Park

Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

Joining me today is our Chairman and CEO, Peter Ho; President and Chief Banking Officer, Jim Polk; CFO, Dean Shigemura; Chief Risk Officer, Brad Shairson; and our Deputy CFO, Brad Satenberg.

Before we get started, I want to remind you that today's conference call will contain some forward-looking statements. And while we believe our assumptions are reasonable, the actual results may differ materially from those projected.

During the call today, we'll be referencing a slide presentation as well as the earnings release. Both of these are available on our website, boh.com, under the Investor Relations link.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Ho

Thanks, Chang. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the call.

Bank of Hawaii posted yet another solid quarter to begin 2025. Net interest income and net