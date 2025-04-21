Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is a well-known specialty flooring retailer in the U.S. Their stock has been dropping for a while. Especially in the past month, the price dropped to the 2022 level due to the uncertainty of Trump
Floor & Decor Holdings Aim To Strengthen Its Dominance In The Downturn
Summary
- Floor & Decor Holdings' Q4 earnings show macro headwinds, but they continue to gain market share and maintain strong gross margins despite external challenges.
- FND is the top specialty retailer in flooring with an extensive product assortment, large store sizes, and an unmatched supply chain.
- Management is confident about 2025, guiding 3% comp sales growth and net sales between $4.74 billion and $4.9 billion.
- Investing during a downturn is risky, but FND's expansion and strong competitive advantages position it well for long-term growth.
