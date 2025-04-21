The last few weeks have been wild. I’ll admit, it’s kept me from publishing articles to Seeking Alpha as frequently as I would like. Earnings season is starting and no one knows what the tariff situation will be in a few days, much less a few months or a year. Given the increased volatility, it’s hard to publish as frequently as I would like.

However, we continue to calculate new book value estimates and targets inside The REIT Forum. We have new estimates for the mortgage REITs and BDCs most weeks. It’s just hard to get the time for posting outside the service.

Bargains Starting

In the price-to-book ratio space, we see far more bargains cropping up. The volatility is still pretty wild. We’re seeing prices swing vastly more than book values. Further, the spread between Treasury rates and MBS rates remains very wide. That’s a potential benefit for book value in the future, but there’s also more implied volatility in rates. Quite simply, it’s harder for anyone to forecast the future Treasury rates.

Price-to-Book

With the agency mortgage REITs, the book value is usually very close to the fair market value of their positions. Outside agency mortgage REITs, there's more freedom for book values to exceed fair market value. That’s one of the reasons you see much higher price-to-book ratios in agency mortgage REITs. There’s more certainty about the fair market value because there’s a much more liquid value for the assets.

We used price-to-book to warn investors that AGNC was absurdly expensive while shares traded above $10. That warning proved exceptionally accurate. Shares of AGNC declined over 20%. Many of their peers also got smacked pretty hard. It was rough. Book values are down (based on our projections), but not nearly as much as share prices.

Big Questions

Will Chairman Jerome Powell keep his position? Will President Donald Trump fire him? There’s a debate over whether the president can fire the chairman of the Federal Reserve. If we had a different chairman, would they push rates lower? They can’t unilaterally set rates and the rest of the board isn’t required to listen to them. How do you predict future rates in that environment?

Treasury ETFs and Odds

Some investors think you need to be able to predict Treasury rates to invest in this sector. While that expertise would be nice if someone can actually forecast rates that well, they might as well use options on the long-term Treasury ETFs instead. We don’t need to know the future of interest rates. We need to understand the valuation of the stocks within the sector. That’s how we can determine whether the odds are stacked in our favor or stacked against us. No one will be right every time. It's simply a matter of reading the odds.

Preferred Shares

I’ve been favoring preferred shares for quite a while. We reduced our allocations over the last several months as we kept taking profits and holding Treasury bills instead. However, we’ve been able to allocate some capital into the sector again following the tariff announcements. These are generally a lower risk way for investors to hunt for high yields. They clearly still contain risk, but compared to the common shares they tend to be less volatile and the yields held up much better.

It’s worth noting that the potential for multiple cuts to the Fed Funds rate could send floating-rate dividends lower. That’s made investing in the sector harder. Regardless, there are some respectable bargains now. I expect to continue hunting in this sector for bargains.

I already did some trading in the preferred shares in April, though not very much. Not nearly as much as I tried to do. But with weak liquidity, sometimes orders simply won't execute at the price I'm setting in my limit orders.

First, we closed out some shares of DX-C for a nice return:

The REIT Forum

Then we increased our position in EFC-B:

The REIT Forum

Note: These trades represent actual transactions. I'm using screenshots from our "Trade Alerts" channel.

Both of those trades worked out quite well. I’ve been hunting for a few others, but I’m often using lowball orders. The bid-ask spreads have been wider since the whole tariff situation started. Since I’m often pretty stingy when I place my bids, the odds of execution are lower.

Preference for Lower Risk

We’re focusing more on shares with lower risk ratings. If the economy tanks, those shares lose less. If the economy recovers, we still get to enjoy the upside. I find lower-risk positions tend to do quite well over the long term. In short, they have fewer big negative shocks. There are times when we reach into the higher-risk names, but we’re still preferring the lower-risk names.

That applies to both the common shares and the preferred shares. Even when we’re looking at equity REITs, I’m favoring the REITs with lower risk ratings. Typically, lower risk goes with lower volatility, but sometimes that isn’t the case. For an equity REIT, a low-risk rating typically indicates a stronger balance sheet. That correlates with many other positive attributes. However, in some cases we can still see very high volatility.

My disclosure for this article will show my current positions. However, I expect to continue placing some orders. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if I pick up new positions or add to existing positions.

Presently, about 33.2% of my portfolio is in cash (including Treasury bill ETFs). I suspect that ratio will probably be reduced over time. In this environment, I expect to be buying more often than I’m selling. However, it’s hard to predict when we will get execution or what changes to policy may be announced at any time.

All The Stocks

The charts compare the following companies and their preferred shares or baby bonds:

BDCs: (CSWC), (BXSL), (TSLX), (OCSL), (GAIN), (TPVG), (FSK), (MAIN), (ARCC), (GBDC), (OBDC), (SLRC)

Commercial mREITs: (GPMT), (FBRT), (BXMT)

Residential Hybrid mREITs: (MITT), (CIM), (RC), (MFA), (EFC), (NYMT)

Residential Agency mREITs: (NLY), (AGNC), (CHMI), (DX), (TWO), (ARR), (ORC)

Residential Originator and Servicer mREITs: (RITM), (PMT)

Embedded Charts

Mortgage REITs and BDCs:

Click to enlarge

Preferred shares and baby bonds:

Click to enlarge

Some terminology:

FTF = Fixed-to-floating. Share is currently fixed, but will begin floating based on SOFR. We may reference LIBOR, but that's assumed to be SOFR + 0.26161%.

FTR = Fixed-to-reset. Share is currently fixed. It will eventually begin resetting every five years based on the five-year Treasury rate.

FTL = Fixed-to-lawsuit. The company decided that their FTF shares could be "fixed-to-fixed" despite clearly violating the original intent of the contract.

Floating = A share that was FTF, but is now floating. The dividend rate is updated every 3 months.

