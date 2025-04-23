Gentherm Looks Worth A Starter Position In The Mid-$20 Range, Despite Auto Sector Concerns

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
1.33K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • I initiated coverage on Gentherm in December 2024 with a Hold rating, highlighting its niche in climate-controlled automotive devices but holding concerns over trade policy and recent business weakness.
  • Gentherm's stock has fallen by nearly 50% in the past 4 months, as concerns for the auto sector mount.
  • While Gentherm's shift to manufacturing in low-cost countries may not sit well in the United States, only ~35% of the company's direct sales are within the U.S.
  • Despite risks, Gentherm's limited debt leverage and historical valuation discount make it a Buy, though with cautious optimism.

Craftsman forges molten metal on an anvil.

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

(The above image is meant to depict a hot knife)

I initiated coverage on Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in December 2024. I'm generally fond of the company's space (climate controlled devices in automobiles), but recent business weakness, accompanied by potential

This article was written by

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
1.33K Followers
25 years+ in the financial/investment industry (see LinkedIn for more details). Currently self employed with my own investor service that supports top notch Seeking Alpha analysts. Former Senior Managing Editor here at Seeking Alpha; the tail end of an ~11 year stint working for SA. Prior to this, I worked as a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where I managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. I've also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. I have a healthy interest in behavioral finance and love a good investment "story" at least as much as a financial analysis. My investment ideas on SA will likely be a mix of contrarian, event-driven, and structured trades. I completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, and am an active member of the CFA Institute. MY PERSONAL FAVS:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4688259-qyld-and-contango-capture-for-possible-15-percent-yieldhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4690866-tripadvisor-plummet-on-m-and-a-rejection-brings-stock-back-into-playhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4707286-eventbrites-net-cash-is-an-illusion-sell

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About THRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on THRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
THRM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News