W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 21, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Rob Berkley - President and CEO
Rich Baio - EVP and CFO
Bill Berkley - Executive Chairman
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Kligerman - TD Securities
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo
Rob Cox - Goldman Sachs
Mike Zaremski - BMO
Josh Shanker - Bank of America
David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Mark Hughes - Truist Securities
Andrew Anderson - Jefferies
Brian Meredith - UBS
Wes Carmichael - Autonomous Research
Meyer Shields - KBW
Operator
Good day, and welcome to W. R. Berkley Corporation's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded.
The speakers’ remarks may contain forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including without limitation, believes, expects or estimates. We caution you that such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will in fact be achieved. Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2024 and our other filings made with the SEC for a description of the business environment in which we operate and the important factors that may materially affect our results. W. R. Berkley Corporation is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
I would now like to call -- like to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Berkley. Please go ahead.
Rob Berkley
Christa, thank you very much, and good afternoon, good evening all. Thanks for dialing in. And let me echo Christa's warm welcome to our Q1 call. So in addition to me on this end of
- Read more current WRB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts