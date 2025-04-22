The Health Care sector has outperformed the sagging S&P 500 so far in 2025. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLV) has returned –1.5% year to date, significantly better than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF’s (
Merck: Now A Single-Digit P/E With Double-Digit EPS Growth, Technical Support
Summary
- The Health Care sector outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025, with XLV returning -1.5% YTD compared to SPY's -10% decline.
- Despite mixed performance, Merck's stock has dropped 37% since mid-2024, but I maintain a buy rating due to long-term support and potential growth drivers.
- Merck's Q4 results beat expectations, but concerns over Gardasil and Keytruda's patent expirations have weighed on the stock.
- MRK trades at a depressed valuation with significant EPS growth expected, making it attractive in a defensive sector ahead of Q1 earnings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.