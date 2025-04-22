Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 21, 2025 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Georgia Lo - IR

Chang Liu - President and CEO

Heng Chen - EVP, CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Leischner - KBW

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Andrew Terrell - Stevens

Adam Butler - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cathay General Bancorp's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Rocco, and I will be your coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s call is being recorded and will be available for replay at www.cathaygeneralbankcorp.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Georgia Lo, Investor Relations of Cathay General Bancorp. Please go ahead.

Georgia Lo

Thank you, Rocco, and good afternoon. Here to discuss the financial results today are Mr. Chang Liu, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Heng Chen, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, we wish to remind you that the speaker on this call may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning future results and events, and that these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties are further described in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, at Item 1A in particular, and in other reports and filing with Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As such, we caution you not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of which it