W. P. Carey Could Profit From Trump's Tariffs

Apr. 21, 2025 10:11 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) StockWPC
Investor Overview
2.07K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • W. P. Carey offers a stable dividend, strong balance sheet, and focuses on industrial, logistics, and specialty stores, making it a resilient REIT.
  • The strategic divestment of office properties has reduced risk, strengthened the portfolio, and improved financial stability, despite a temporary decline in earnings per share.
  • WPC's triple net lease model ensures predictable income and inflation protection, with a high occupancy rate and attractive dividend yield of 5.7%.
  • Potential interest rate cuts and reshoring trends could further boost WPC's growth, making it a compelling investment in the triple net lease sector.

Real estate agent with businessman in a new and large empty industrial building

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is known for its stable dividend, strong balance sheet, and focus on commercial real estate.

Since 2022, the price has fallen from $80 to $55 (a 31% decline) because of rising interest rates. In 2022 and 2023, the

This article was written by

Investor Overview
2.07K Followers
I'm a passionate investor from the Netherlands with 12 years of stock market experience. My articles usually contain a good overview of important investment criteria. A stock for my portfolio is of interest to me if the company has the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.I prefer steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News