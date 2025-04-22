United Parcel Service Offers A Compelling Valuation
Summary
- UPS offers a compelling value with a dividend yield of $6.56 per share, protected by a 63% payout ratio from free cash flow.
- UPS is trading at a PE ratio of 11.24, significantly below the market average, making it an attractive valuation.
- UPS is improving its business model by reducing reliance on Amazon, focusing on healthcare, SMBs, and reducing fixed costs by 10%.
- Economic indicators suggest a favorable environment for UPS, with high CEO confidence and controlled inflation, supporting revenue and margin growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UPS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I own shares of AMZN.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.