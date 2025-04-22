Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is an $800 billion player in the semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions space. The company is currently enjoying stellar growth as a result of its hardware expertise in delivering cutting-edge and high-performance AI accelerators. This is coupled with aggressive
Revaluing Broadcom's High‑Growth Story As Trade Tensions Tilt The Scale
Summary
- Broadcom’s leadership in high‑performance AI accelerators and infrastructure software is driving its rapid growth.
- In Q1 2025, Broadcom hit record revenue of $14.9 billion (+25% YoY) and EBITDA of $10 billion (+41% YoY), led by a 77% surge in its AI segment.
- Despite strong fundamentals, AVGO trades at premium multiples (PE of 81×, EV/Sales of 16×), well above sector medians and its own five‑year averages.
- U.S.–China trade tensions and potential export restrictions threaten Broadcom’s growth, given that roughly 20% of its revenue is tied to China.
- Balancing high valuation against geopolitical uncertainty, AVGO stock warrants a “hold” recommendation.
