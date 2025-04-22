Many recent policy actions have aimed at a reduction in the size of the federal workforce, including a reduction-in-force, a hiring freeze, buyouts, and early retirement incentives. As the federal government is the largest single US employer - an estimated
The Impact On The Labor Market Of Potential Reductions In Federal Employment
Summary
- Many recent policy actions have aimed at a reduction in the size of the federal workforce.
- I estimate that the potential reduction in the full federal workforce, including contract and grant employees, could be as high as 1.2 million.
- Given the size of the federal workforce, the reduction in employment levels could have a measurable impact on labor market outcomes.
- It is unclear how many of those separated from the Federal Industrial Workforce (FIW) will exit the labor market and what share of those who remain will be able to find new employment.
