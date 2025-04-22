The Impact On The Labor Market Of Potential Reductions In Federal Employment

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
488 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Many recent policy actions have aimed at a reduction in the size of the federal workforce.
  • I estimate that the potential reduction in the full federal workforce, including contract and grant employees, could be as high as 1.2 million.
  • Given the size of the federal workforce, the reduction in employment levels could have a measurable impact on labor market outcomes.
  • It is unclear how many of those separated from the Federal Industrial Workforce (FIW) will exit the labor market and what share of those who remain will be able to find new employment.

Judge gives hammer and lawyer in suit working on documents Law, advice and justice in office or courtroom, legal advisor with hammer and scales, law, justice concept

Ashi Sae Yang/iStock via Getty Images

Many recent policy actions have aimed at a reduction in the size of the federal workforce, including a reduction-in-force, a hiring freeze, buyouts, and early retirement incentives. As the federal government is the largest single US employer - an estimated

This article was written by

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
488 Followers
The Atlanta Fed's macroblog provides commentary on economic topics including monetary policy, macroeconomic developments, financial issues and Southeast regional trends. Authors for macroblog are Dave Altig and other Atlanta Fed economists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News