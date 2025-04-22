Chipotle Q1 Preview: Tariffs Hurt Them (Deep Dive)
Summary
- Chipotle's stock has declined around 20% over the past year, driven by decelerating same-store sales growth and increasing competition from companies like Sweetgreen and CAVA.
- The company's high forward P/E ratio of 37, a 173% premium to the sector median, suggests it is overpriced given its current performance and outlook.
- Trade war impacts, particularly on avocado imports, are expected to further strain Chipotle's margins, which are already pressured by high food and labor costs.
- Despite potential growth from international expansion and new technologies, these factors are unlikely to offset near-term headwinds, making Chipotle a strong sell.
