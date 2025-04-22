Since hardware companies, including those that produce chips, personal computers, and smartphones, are directly impacted by tariffs on U.S. exports, turning to software names as a shield against volatility seems rational for tech investors. However, as shown by the recent downside suffered
As DOGE Disrupts, Atlassian Seems Better Positioned Than ServiceNow
Summary
- Shifting federal procurement priorities under DOGE favor cost-effective solutions, making Atlassian a better buy than ServiceNow due to lower implementation costs and faster deployment.
- Atlassian's products offer significant ROI and efficiency improvements, with a 275% return on investment over three years, making it attractive for budget-focused federal agencies.
- Also, Atlassian's lower P/S ratio and slightly faster revenue growth compared to ServiceNow both justify a valuation upgrade.
- On the other hand, ServiceNow's higher product pricing may be less appealing under DOGE's cost-cutting mandate, despite its strong government relationships and profitability.
- Still, the company seems to have progressed further than Atlassian in terms of AI and has the firepower to adjust its pricing to remain competitive.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.