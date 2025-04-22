REZ: Capturing Solid Demand In Healthcare And Self-Storage

Summary

  • iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF warrants a buy rating due to strong holdings in healthcare and self-storage REITs, despite higher fees and lower dividend yield.
  • REZ's top holdings, Welltower, Public Storage, and Extra Space Storage, are positioned for continued profitability due to increasing demand and limited supply growth.
  • REZ has outperformed peer funds with a 10-year average annual return of 6.77% and a one-year return of over 20%.
  • Interest rate volatility poses risks, but healthcare and self-storage REITs are likely to perform well even during economic slowdowns, supporting REZ's buy rating.

Investment Thesis

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) warrants a buy rating due to the strength of its holdings, including healthcare and self-storage REITs. Due to increasing demand and relatively low supply growth, these REITs are postured to see

Wilson Research seeks to provide investors with focused insights on predominantly exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. The analysis provided emphasizes fundamental analysis while including macro-level factors such as industry trends, economics, geopolitics, and a variety of other influential factors. Wilson Reseach includes an MBA graduate and independent financial coach who seek to provide actionable information for long-term investors who value diversification while keeping their fees as low as possible. Wilson Research is inspired by the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

