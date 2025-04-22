Insurance costs you money, whether it's for your house, car, or stocks. You don't expect profit from it. You simply hope it saves you when disaster comes. What if I tell you there are protections that not only save you during
Flow Traders And Virtu Financial: Beat The Market And Lower Your Volatility
Summary
- Combining assets like Flow Traders and Virtu Financial with the S&P 500 breaks the rule of higher returns requiring higher volatility.
- Flow Traders and Virtu Financial tend to rise during market crashes, providing both protection and profit through portfolio rebalancing.
- Backtesting from 2016-2025 shows that portfolios with 20% Virtu or Flow outperform the S&P 500 alone, with lower standard deviations.
- The real magic lies in rebalancing: selling high during crashes and buying low during calm periods transforms volatility into superior returns.
