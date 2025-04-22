Gold, Post-Bubble

Gary Tanashian
  • Gold currently reflects deteriorating monetary/economic conditions and is poised for longer-term revaluation in a post-bubble environment dominated by Keynesian monetary policies.
  • Centralized monetary authorities and Keynesian policies have exacerbated wealth disparities by inflating asset prices, benefiting asset owners while harming paycheck-to-paycheck individuals.
  • Gold/SPX ratio has room to grow, mirroring the early 2000s trend and indicating a long-term bull market. However, a "price" correction is likely in the interim.
  • Despite potential harsh corrections, gold remains a reliable hedge against a failing Keynesian system, emphasizing its enduring monetary value over fluctuating prices.

Gold, post-bubble, is a reflection of just how bad things are, and it’s likely to get much worse

My long-held opinion is that gold does little aside from anchor a sound monetary view in a Keynesian debt world

Gary Tanashian
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (https://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

