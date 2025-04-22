Hitching A Bargain Ride With Lyft
Summary
- Lyft stock is undervalued, trading at less than 1X P/S and around 12X Non-GAAP P/E, despite over 20% YoY revenue growth and recent profitability.
- Ride-sharing isn't a winner-takes-all business; Lyft's focused, customer-centric strategy and market dynamics ensure its survival against Uber.
- Robotaxis will complement, not disrupt, ride-sharing; partnerships like Lyft with Mobileye highlight synergies and operational necessities.
- European expansion via Freenow acquisition doubles Lyft's market potential, making it the third-largest global player and attractive for takeovers.
