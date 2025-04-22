Gold Keeps Setting New Record Prices, So Where Are The Investors?

Frank Holmes
4.17K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Gold has hit record highs, surpassing $3,400 an ounce, with Goldman Sachs projecting it to reach $3,700 by year-end.
  • Gold miners are back in favor, with several top-performing gold stocks now featured in the IBD 50.
  • Despite the rally, retail investors remain underexposed to gold, with gold-backed ETF assets significantly lower than in 2011.
  • Gold mining stocks are undervalued relative to the market, presenting a potential buying opportunity with a recommended 10% portfolio weighting in gold.

Gold Trading business man hand offering goldÂ Investment in gold mining company or Trading gold on the stock exchangeÂ Rising gold prices.

Dacharlie/iStock via Getty Images

Gold is hitting records in more ways than one.

In nominal terms, the yellow metal set multiple new all-time highs last week, and today, the metal exceeded $3,400 an ounce for the first time ever. On an inflation-adjusted basis, gold also

This article was written by

Frank Holmes
4.17K Followers
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGI, TFPM, RGLD, DRD, EGO, OR, NEM, WPM, GFI, AEM, HMY, AU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IAU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IAU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News