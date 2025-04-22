Tempus AI: Cooldown Arrived (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 22, 2025 6:34 AM ETTempus AI, Inc. (TEM) StockTEM
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Tempus AI is trading near yearly lows despite strong growth prospects, driven by the Ambry Genetics acquisition and robust organic growth.
  • The company has innovative AI diagnostic services, including new cancer tests and CMS-approved algorithms, positioning it for continued 25% annual growth.
  • TEM stock has a market cap of ~$7 billion and trades at 4.5x sales, offering compelling value and growth potential for investors.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, AI Health, digital healthcare provider, telemedicine, medical technology

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

The recent market selloff has left Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) trading towards the yearly lows, despite recently soaring to over $90. The AI diagnostic company remains on a solid organic growth path, with a recent acquisition providing a

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market to start Q2, consider joining Out Fox The Street.

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to start finding the best stocks with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
51.94K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TEM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TEM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TEM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News