Bitcoin Dominance Continues Decimating Altcoins

Dominic Lombardo, CFA
862 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Bitcoin remains in a Bull Market, with On-Chain Metrics showing a moderately bullish sentiment and strong support around $67K-$70K.
  • Altcoins are poised for growth, driven by expanding use cases and a favorable regulatory environment, but liquidity remains a key catalyst.
  • The recent “digestion period” coincided with rising Bitcoin Dominance and falling Altcoin prices.
  • Altcoin pricing behavior can be characterized as long-dated Call Options.
  • Avoid FOMO; dollar-cost-average into Altcoins when indicators and liquidity conditions are favorable.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency background. A bunch of golden bitcoin, Digital currency

Tevarak

Introduction

I’ve written several articles highlighting the twists & turns of Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) journey, to which it eventually broke through $100K. In my last article, entitled Bitcoin: Passing the Baton to Altcoins, I alerted readers to

This article was written by

Dominic Lombardo, CFA
862 Followers
Dom received his MBA in Management and B.S. Finance (Manhattan College) and was credit trained at New York University. Dom received the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation from GARP.Areas of expertise are: Exponential Age & SaaS software and Blockchain.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTKlxmvT0JyT4X60gI-vEw

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News