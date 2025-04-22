Trump vs. Powell: What Makes A Fed Independent?

Fresh fight

Stock volatility continues, with somewhat of a rebound after another big selloff, while the dollar sinks and gold tops $3,500/oz. The latest catalyst was attributed to the prospect of President Trump firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, though many legalists are still wrangling over if and how he could have the authority, as well as whether it could impact Powell's other roles at the central bank. Even if he were to get the boot, it wouldn't have an immediate impact on the Federal Open Market Committee's view of rates, with most of the other 12 voting members aligning with Powell's policy stance.



What's at play: The FOMC sets the federal funds rate, or the interest rate at which banks can borrow money. If those rates are lowered, banks can offer their customers lower rates on mortgages, and car, business, or other loans, which tends to result in more demand and the heating up of the economy. The question is how long things take, known as the lag effects of monetary policy, which is currently at the center of the dispute between President Trump and his Fed Chair.



The time frames are what can cause tensions between the federal government, which is focused on the here and now of its electorate, and the Federal Reserve, which is looking at prices and employment in the long term. These perspectives have traditionally been reflected in the time served by federal lawmakers or the president (2, 4, or 6-year terms) vs. Federal Reserve Board members (which hold staggered 14-year terms). It's also what many say makes the Fed "independent," or the ability to have long-term goals and views, as well as "accountable" - having been appointed and confirmed by the U.S. President and the Senate.



How long is too long? In an attempt to influence policy, President Trump has repeatedly called Jay Powell "Mr. Too Late," especially when "Europe has already 'lowered' seven times." One doesn't have to look too far to Powell's infamous transitory call in 2021 as price pressures were spiraling out of control, and there are fresh alarm bells as the Fed Chair began using the phrase again. However, there is a separation of powers and never before has a president fired a Fed Chair. Powell has successfully navigated to a "soft landing," while much uncertainty remains as to how tariffs will play out. He has also signaled that rate cuts lie ahead and the central bank could feel somewhat safe given its backstop of emergency tools that can be deployed should things take a turn for the worse.