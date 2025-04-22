HBT Financial: An Attractive Community Bank To Weather Macro Turmoil

Summary

  • HBT Financial shares gained 21% over the past year, driven by a strong capital position, excellent deposit base, and superior credit quality.
  • HBT's low-cost, stable deposit base and high net interest margin provide a durable competitive advantage, with Q1 earnings beating expectations.
  • The bank's loan quality remains strong, with minimal exposure to tariff risks and solid commercial real estate performance, particularly in Chicago.
  • HBT's robust capital position and secure dividend make it an attractive buy, with shares poised to rise past $24 in the coming months.
Coins dropping into a piggy bank

Richard Drury

HBT Financial overview

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have been a strong performer over the past year, gaining about 21%. This community bank has a very strong capital position and an excellent deposit base, which has enabled it to maintain higher margins

