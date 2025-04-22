Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) dabbles in title insurance and annuity/life products. It's therefore not the most exciting investment idea, but I do believe it is a sound one. With tailwinds ahead for both segments and the attractive price, I've decided to rate it
Fidelity National Financial: Well Priced Insurer, Steady Compounder
Summary
- Fidelity National Financial underwrites title insurance and has a controlling interest in an annuities and life insurance business.
- The title segment, which is the larger of the two, is cyclical but supported by a regime of rate cuts to come, which should boost real estate transactions.
- Annuity sales growth is supported by the aging population of the U.S. and related demand for retirement products like annuities.
- Risks come from flat or rising interest rates, as well as a recession that may more than overwhelm the benefits of rate cuts for distressed lenders.
